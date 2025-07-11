Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $235.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $660.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.