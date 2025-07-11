Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

