Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 50,601 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,601 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.5% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 440,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,021,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $142,841,000 after purchasing an additional 173,315 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3%

ORCL opened at $235.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

