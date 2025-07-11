Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after purchasing an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

