Weil Company Inc. Has $595,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $309.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $998.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

