The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

