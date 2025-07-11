Seamount Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

