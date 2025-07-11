State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $101.06 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

