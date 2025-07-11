Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Chubb by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 285,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $280.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

