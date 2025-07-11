Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 285 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after buying an additional 229,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VGT opened at $674.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.61 and a 200 day moving average of $597.62. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $678.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

