Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

