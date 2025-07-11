Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

