Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

