Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $100,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $371.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

