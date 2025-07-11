Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $306.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

