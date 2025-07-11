Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 53 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $394.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.97. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

