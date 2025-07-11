Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.