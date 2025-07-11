Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.2%

Linde stock opened at $470.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.35.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

