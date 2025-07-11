State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $79,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

