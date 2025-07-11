New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

