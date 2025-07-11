Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,906 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,413,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 150,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,037,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

KO opened at $69.80 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

