iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

