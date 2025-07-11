SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,659 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.