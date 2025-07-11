New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 34.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $629.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

