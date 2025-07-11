Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

