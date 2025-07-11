McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44. The company has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

