Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.06 and its 200-day moving average is $535.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

