Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $740.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $699.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.42.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

