Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 628 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $431.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

