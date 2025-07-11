Joseph Group Capital Management Has $18.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 7.1% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.