Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

