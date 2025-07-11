Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Sells 798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,349,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.