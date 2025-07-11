iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 570,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,784,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

