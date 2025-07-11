Burford Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $351.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.01.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

