State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

