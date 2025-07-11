Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $108.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

