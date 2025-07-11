CFC Planning Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

CFC Planning Co LLC increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 4.5% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $325.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.57. The company has a market cap of $228.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.