Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.11.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

