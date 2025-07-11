Seamount Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $130.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

