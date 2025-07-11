6,000 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.