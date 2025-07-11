CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $260.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

