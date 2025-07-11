Rogco LP Has $158,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Rogco LP lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 622,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,859 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $495.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

