Cerity Partners LLC Has $89.02 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,357,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $98.30 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

