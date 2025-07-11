GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $539.40 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $545.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.24. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.38.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

