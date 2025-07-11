Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.68.

Shares of CRM opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

