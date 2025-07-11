Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

