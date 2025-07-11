Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $306.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.