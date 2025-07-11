60 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,415.00.

Booking Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,718.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,437.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,994.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

