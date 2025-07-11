Xponance Inc. Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Chubb by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 285,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $280.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.