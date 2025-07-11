Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $214.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.